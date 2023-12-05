A 50-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai's Kandivali area for stripping and exposing his private parts before a minor girl. As per reports, the minor girl videotaped the act of flashing and contacted the police. The man identified as Sabhajeet Yadav was apprehended on Monday, December 4. "The accused striped before the minor girl when she was alone at home", Deputy Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Bansal said. Accused Yadav is reportedly a neighbour of the complainant. He was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped in Mulund; One Accused Arrested, Search On for Other.

Man in Mumbai Held For Flashing Minor Girl:

