On Friday, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to inform citizens about Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. The police said that Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge has been declared unsafe for public use by the BMC. The police said that the bridge will remains closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic from November 7 till further notice. "for alternate routes see below notification," it stated. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory in View of Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park and BKC; Check Complete Details Here.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Declared Unsafe for Public Use

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Andheri has been declared unsafe for public use by @mybmc. Hence, in view of public safety, it will be closed for vehicular & pedestrian traffic from 7th Nov, 2022 till further notice. For alternate routes see below notification. pic.twitter.com/DqofdtqT6A — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 4, 2022

