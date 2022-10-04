Ahead of the Dussehra Melava in the city, the Mumbai Traffic police on Tuesday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions. Taking to social media, the Mumbai Traffic Police asked citizens to avoid traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway and nearby roads in view of the Dussehra Melava which will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at the MMRDA ground, BKC, Bandra (E). "Following traffic arrangement on temporary basis is made between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on 5th Oct," the police said. Besides, the police also said to avoid traffic congestion on WEH, EEH & nearby road in view of Dussehra Melava at Shivaji Park in Dadar. CNG, PNG Price Rise: Mahanagar Gas Hikes CNG Price by Rs 6 to Rs 86 per Kg, PNG by Rs 4 to Rs 52.50 a Unit in Mumbai.

Dussehra Melava at MMRDA Ground in BKC

Due to large number of people attending Dussehra Melava organised on 5th Oct. at MMRDA ground,BKC, Bandra (E) & to avoid traffic congestion on WEH & nearby road, following traffic arrangement on temporary basis is made between 9.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on 5th Oct. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/NoHIpwGTis — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

Avoid Traffic Congestion on WEH, EEH & Nearby Road

Due to large number of people attending Dussehra Melava organised on 5th Oct. at Shivaji Park Dadar & to avoid traffic congestion on WEH, EEH & nearby road, following traffic arrangements on temporary basis is made between 14.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on 5th Oct. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/jVJm32nvnR — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

