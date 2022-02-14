Huge Traffic Jam Along with Pedder Road and Girgaon Chowpatty towards South Mumbai has been affected due to the gathering of protesters at Girgaon Band Stand. People are Requested to take an alternative route who are travelling towards South Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

Traffic on Pedder Road and Girgaon Chowpatty towards South Mumbai has been affected due to the gathering of protesters at Girgaon Band Stand. You are requested to take an alternative route #TrafficUpdates. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

