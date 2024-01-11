A day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared some stunning photos of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Instagram. The aerial images show the majesticness of India's infrastructural development. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here's All About India's Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Eknath Shinde Shares Stunning Photos of India's Longest Sea Bridge

