The Mumbai Crime Branch recently arrested two drug peddlers from the Ghatkopar area. Officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from the two accused. Following the arrest, the police registered a case against both the accused under the NDPS Act and presented them in court. The court has sent both the accused to police custody till December 14. "Further investigation underway," Mumbai Crime Branch officials said. Mumbai Drugs Bust: Cocaine Worth Over Rs 9 Crore Seized, 'Contraband Was Concealed in Undergarments,' Say Custom.

Drug Peddlers Arrested from Ghatkopar

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Ghatkopar area. The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court, where the court sent them to police custody till December 14. Further… pic.twitter.com/k91ECzMaqz — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

