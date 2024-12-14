The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15 per cent water supply cut in parts of Mumbai on December 14 and 15, citing urgent repair works at the Pise Pumping Station. The issue arose due to a malfunction in a key transformer, leading to the shutdown of six pumps. The repairs, set to resolve the breakdown, aim to restore normal operations by the end of the weekend. BMC, in a statement on X, urged residents to conserve water and cooperate during the temporary reduction in supply. The disruption is expected to impact several areas reliant on BMC water supply. Residents are advised to plan accordingly. Weather Forecast Today, December 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mumbai Water Cut News Update

🛠️A malfunction occurred in the B-phase Current Transformer installed on Main Transformer No. 1 at the Pise Substation, resulting in the shutdown of six pumps at the Pise Pumping Station at 01:00 AM on 14th December 2024. 🛠️To address this issue, repair works will be… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)