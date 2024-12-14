According to the weather department, Mumbai is expected to experience light showers with cloudy skies, while Delhi will remain mostly clear with cooler temperatures on Saturday, December 14. Chennai is likely to witness intermittent rainfall, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. Bengaluru will have mild, partly cloudy weather, with a chance of isolated light rain. Hyderabad is forecasted to stay dry, with pleasant temperatures throughout the day. Kolkata may experience light rain in the evening, accompanied by a drop in temperature. India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal With Thunderstorms.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 14

Delhi Weather Today, December 14

Chennai Weather Today, December 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 14

Kolkata Weather Today, December 14

