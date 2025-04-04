An alert has been issued for Mumbai and its suburbs, warning of intense rainfall and high wind speeds over the next 2-3 hours. The Western and Central railway lines are on watch, as strong weather conditions are expected to impact key areas across the city. According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely to hit Mulund, Thane, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Santacruz, Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra. Commuters and residents in these areas are advised to stay cautious and prepare for potential disruptions. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather developments. The intensity of the rain and wind may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and transportation delays. Emergency teams are on standby to handle any weather-related incidents. Weather Forecast Today, April 4: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rains, High Winds Expected; Alert Issued for City and Suburbs

🚨 ALERT ISSUED FOR MUMBAI CITY & SUBURBS Next 2-3 Hours 🔴 Western & Central line on watch ⚠️ High wind speeds & intense rain on the way towards Central line & Western line. Mulund, Thane, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Santacruz, Borivali, Andheri, Bandra will get intense rains. Stay… pic.twitter.com/P7x9nNS6LE — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)