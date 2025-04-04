Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine and high humidity on April 4, with temperatures reaching 32°C and dropping to 25°C at night. Delhi is expected to be hot and hazy, with a high of 37°C and a low of 21°C. Chennai will have periods of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 26°C. Bengaluru may see widely separated thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high of 30°C and a low of 21°C. Hyderabad could experience a few afternoon thunderstorms, with temperatures peaking at 33°C and falling to 23°C. Shimla will remain comfortable and sunny, with a high of 26°C and a low of 11°C. Kolkata is expected to be partly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 35°C to 26°C.

