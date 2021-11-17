The Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Wednesday allowed the application by police to declare Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender. the former police commissioner can now be designated as a wanted accused by the police.

Mumbai's Esplanade court has allowed Mumbai Police's application to declare former police commissioner Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender. Now, police can designate him a wanted accused & initiate process to declare him absconder: Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)