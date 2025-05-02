In a shocking daylight murder in Pimpalgaon, Yavatmal (Maharashtra), 34-year-old Kavishwar Pendore brutally killed his elder brother, Pramod Pendore (35), with an iron rod on a busy street. The horrifying act, captured on a mobile phone, shows Kavishwar repeatedly striking Pramod while bystanders watched without intervening. The murder reportedly stemmed from an ongoing family dispute. Pramod, who had been living separately after an inter-caste marriage in 2017, was returning from a visit to his parents when he was attacked. The video has since gone viral, sparking outrage over public apathy. Police have arrested Kavishwar and launched an investigation. Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Kills Aged Woman With Iron Rod in Telangana, Records Video of Him Jumping on Body.

