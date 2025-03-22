An audio clip of Muskan Rastogi, wife of a murdered merchant navy officer and a key accused in the case, has gone viral on social media. The WhatsApp voice note, reportedly from the time Muskan was in Shimla with her lover Sahil Shukla, is being widely circulated. In the clip, Muskan can be heard instructing a cab driver to buy a cake and deliver it to her hotel room, asking him to message instead of calling. The cake was ordered for Sahil’s birthday on March 11, just days after the gruesome murder of her husband, Saurabh. Muskan and Sahil killed Saurabh on March 4 by drugging him, then chopped his body into 15 pieces and sealed it in a drum for disposal. After committing the crime, they went on a vacation to Shimla and Manali. The couple has confessed to the crime following their arrest, and the police continue their investigation into the case. Muskan Rastogi Performed ‘Obscene Dance’ After Brutally Killing Her Husband Saurabh Rajput? Haryana Model Palak Saini’s Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

Asked Cab Driver to Buy Cake, Instructed to Text Instead of Calling to Hide Location