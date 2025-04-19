A tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad area early Saturday claimed four lives, with several others feared trapped. The incident occurred between 2:30 and 3:00 AM. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment the structure crumbled, sending a massive cloud of dust into the air. So far, 18 people have been rescued and hospitalised, though four succumbed to their injuries. Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, police, and dog squads are on-site conducting rescue operations. Authorities received the distress call at 2:50 AM, prompting an immediate multi-agency response to locate and save those still trapped. Delhi Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Mustafabad; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Mustafabad Building Collapse

#WATCH | Delhi: Mustafabad building collapse caught on camera. As per Delhi Police, "Among the 10 people who were taken out, 4 succumbed. Rescue operations still underway" (Source - local resident) https://t.co/lXyDvOpZ3q pic.twitter.com/NlknYWODRR — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

