New Delhi, April 19: A building collapsed in Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said. According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affecting many parts of the city on Friday night. Burari Building Collapse: 2 Girls Among 5 Killed in Four-Storey Building Collapse in North Delhi.

Building Collapses in Mustafabad

#WATCH | A building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi, several feared trapped. Dog squad, NDRF and Police teams at the spot. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9yS3TKdxDm — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway

In a related incident, one person was killed and two others injured last week after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station during a dust storm. According to police, the wall belonged to a six-floor building under construction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call. On reaching the spot, we found that the wall of a six-floor under-construction building had collapsed during the dust storm. One person died and two were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital." Delhi Building Collapse: Man Rescued After Portion of Building Collapses in Mahavir Enclave, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

