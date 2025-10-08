In a viral incident highlighting railway rule enforcement, a Bihar government teacher was caught travelling without a ticket. The train’s ticket collector (TT), performing his duty, confronted her, saying, “Agar ticket hai toh show kijiye na ma’m (if you have the ticket, please show it to me, ma’m).” The woman argued extensively, claiming, “You’re harassing me.” At one point, she even tried to snatch the TT’s phone, but he warned, “Do not touch the phone while I am recording your activities.” Despite her defiance, the TT calmly ensured she left the train at Deoria station, where she had called her family, causing a minor commotion. Reports later indicated that the teacher attempted another ticketless journey on October 5 but was penalised and sent on her way. The incident underlines the importance of following railway rules. Ticketless Woman Passenger Attacks TTE After Being Forced to Deboard Seemanchal Express Train, Videos Go Viral.

Bihar Teacher Caught Travelling Without Ticket, Removed from Train

Update: The lady teacher after being caught by the TTE for travelling without ticket tried to threaten the TTE later along with her father and other people.pic.twitter.com/1IbOaR9ZwT https://t.co/RBBbpZAuJ2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 8, 2025

