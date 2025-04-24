A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing the sister of Navy officer Vinay Narwal recounting the horror of the Pahalgam terror attack to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. In the video, she pleads, "I want the head of the person who killed my brother. He was alive for 1.5 hours, but no one came to help. If the army had been there, he could have been saved." The emotional plea continues as she claims her brother was shot three times after being asked if he was a Muslim. CM Saini responded with a firm statement, assuring that the terrorist responsible would face justice. CM Saini, visibly moved, vowed, "The one who killed him will also die." Viinay Narwal, newly married and on his honeymoon, was among the 26 killed. PM Narendra Modi Sends Stern Message Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘India Will Identify, Trace, Punish Every Terrorist and Their Backers’ (Watch Video).

‘My Brother Was Alive’: Navy officer Vinay Narwal’s Sister to Haryana CM Nayab Saini

