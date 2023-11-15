Freedom fighter and veteran CPI (M) leader N Sankaraiah passes away today, November 15, in Tamil Nadu. N Sankaraiah was 102-year-old. He breathed his last at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. According to news agency ANI, N Sankaraiah was under treatment for fever and cold complications at Apollo Hospital. His mortal remains will be kept at the CPI (M) Office and later taken to his residence. Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy Criticises Governor Ravi on His Refusal to Sign Honorary Doctorate to Freedom Fighter Sankaraiah.

N Sankaraiah Passes Away

