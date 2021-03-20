Maharashtra: Nagpur District reported 3,679 new COVID-19 cases, 1,594 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur, Total cases: 1,89,466 Total recoveries: 1,57,249 Active cases: 27,625 Death toll: 4,592.

Maharashtra: Nagpur District reported 3679 new #COVID19 cases, 1594 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur, Total cases: 1,89,466 Total recoveries: 1,57,249 Active cases: 27,625 Death toll: 4592 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)