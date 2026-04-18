In a televised address on Saturday, April 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct apology to the women of India after a critical amendment to the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to fast-track the implementation of the 33% quota for the 2029 elections, fell short of the required two-thirds majority. "Despite our best efforts, we haven’t succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam," the Prime Minister stated, adding, "I apologize to all the mothers and sisters of the nation for this." The legislative setback occurred during a high-stakes special session where the government attempted to de-link the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the census-based delimitation process. While the primary 2023 Act remains valid, the failure of this amendment means the reservation cannot be implemented immediately. Prime Minister Modi criticized the Opposition for prioritizing "party politics" over national progress, noting that every citizen witnessed how women’s advancement was stalled. Despite receiving 298 votes in favor, the bill lacked the 352 votes needed to clear the constitutional threshold.. PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister’s Speech After Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat.

PM Modi Apologizes to Nation After Women’s Reservation Bail Fails in LS

#WATCH | In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today I'm here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven't… pic.twitter.com/Y2s2hBUCz6 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

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