Several political leaders paid their tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly called as ‘Veer Savarkar’ on his death anniversary today. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer, and institutor of Hindutva ideology.

See tweets:

त्याग और तप की प्रतिमूर्ति महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी वीर सावरकर जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन। मातृभूमि की सेवा में समर्पित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2022

I pay homage to the avowed nationalist, freedom fighter, writer & thinker Shri Veer Savarkar Ji on his death anniversary. A prominent leader of Hindu Mahasabha he worked against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. pic.twitter.com/JyS5wxETs0 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 26, 2022

My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CjTSi3euAe — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 26, 2022

वीर सावरकर की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें श्रद्धापूर्वक अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। भारतीय स्वाधीनता संग्राम में उन्होंने बड़े साहसिक तरीक़े से अंग्रेज़ी शासन के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष किया और जेल में अनेक यातनायें सहीं। उनका संघर्ष और साहस हर भारतीय को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2022

