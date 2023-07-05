Maharahstra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that he wants to become the CM of Maharashtra as he wants to implement certain plans that he has for people's welfare. Pawar made the statement during the NCP faction MLAs meeting in Mumbai. During the meeting, the Deputy CM also attacked those opposing him and said, "Are we not capable of running a government? We are. In Maharashtra politics, among those four to five key leaders, doesn't my name figure, even if it is at the end?" He further questioned why they are not receiving blessings from NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He even went on to suggest that his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to "step back". "Even at a farmer's home, a son who reaches the age of 25 is told to look after the farm, while the elderly steps back to the role of an adviser. This is the norm," he added. '82 Saal Ka Sher Abhi Bhi Zinda Hai': NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Reacts to Ajit Pawar's 'Retirement' Remark for Sharad Pawar (Watch Video).

I Want To Become Maharashtra Chief Minister

Why Are We Not Given the Blessings?

VIDEO | "Are we not capable of running a government? We are. In Maharashtra politics, among those four to five key leaders, doesn't my name figure, even if it is at the end? Then, why are we not given the blessings? Even at a farmer's home, a son who reaches the age of 25 is told… pic.twitter.com/HDACRBkHWZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023

