Amid the ongoing political drama in Maharahstra, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday reacted to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's "retirement" remark for Sharad Pawar. Anil Deshmukh, a Sharad Pawar loyalist said, "82 saal ka sher abhi bhi zinda hai". Deshmukh's statement came after Ajit Pawar attacked NCP Chief and said you portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. "I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi." Ajit Pawar further said that Sharad Pawar should give them his blessings. "The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?..Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," Ajit Pawar added. Sharad Pawar Attacks Ajit Pawar Faction Over Split in NCP, Says 'Party Symbol Is With Us, It Is Not Going Anywhere'.

Anil Deshmukh on Ajit Pawar's Retirement' Remark for Sharad Pawar

#WATCH | "82 saal ka sher abhi bhi zinda hai," says Sharad Pawar loyalist Anil Deshmukh on Ajit Pawar's "retirement" remark for Sharad Pawar https://t.co/5SqwlHwUWM pic.twitter.com/gaj7tDQJyP — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

