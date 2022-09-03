The New Delhi Railway Station, identified as one of India's oldest, busiest, and most iconic stations is getting revamped and the new proposed design is just breathtaking. The Ministry of Railways on Saturday proposed a new design for the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). The proposed design showcases it as a world-class establishment, equipped with modern technology. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared the images of proposed designs on Twitter.

Check Tweet:

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

Ashwini Vaishnaw Tweeted:

