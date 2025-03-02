Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has received court approval to conduct a lie detector test on Hitesh Mehta, the main accused in the New India Cooperative Bank scam. Officials sought the test after Mehta's alleged non-cooperation during the investigation. According to the EOW, Mehta is suspected of withholding crucial information related to the multi-crore scam. The lie detector test is expected to help investigators verify his statements and uncover further details about the case. The New India Cooperative Bank scam has led to significant financial losses. Authorities are working to trace misappropriated funds and identify other potential conspirators. Further investigations are ongoing. New India Cooperative Bank General Manager Hitesh Mehta Booked in INR 122 Crore Financial Fraud Case Days After RBI Imposes Curbs.