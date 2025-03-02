Court Approves Lie Detector Test for Main Accused Hitesh Mehta
New India Cooperative Bank scam case | Lie detector test of Hitesh Mehta, the main accused in the scam case will be conducted after court granted permission for the same: EOW- Economic Offences Wing
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025
