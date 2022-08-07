PM Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medal in Women’s Light Flyweight Boxing event at the CWG 2022. "Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills," he said. He further said that zareen has shown great consistency by excelling in various tournaments. "Best wishes for her future endeavours," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/Wi6zRp26nU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

