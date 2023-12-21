c oronavirus s ub-variant JN.1 s care in the country, former DG of ICMR Soumya Swaminathan said that there is no data that suggests Coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 is more severe than the other variations of Covid-19. She advised the people to be cautious but not to panic. Emphasising on the need to take preventive measures she said that there is no information that this variant will cause more pneumonia or death. "JN.1 variant is the same family of the Omicron virus. Not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that's why I think WHO has said let's keep a watch on it. It's a variant of interest. It's not a variant of concern", she added. Amidoronavirusub-variant JN.1care in the country, former DG of ICMR Soumya Swaminathan said that there is no data that suggests Coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 is more severe than the other variations of Covid-19. She advised the people to be cautious but not to panic. Emphasising on the need to take preventive measures she said that there is no information that this variant will cause more pneumonia or death. "JN.1 variant is the same family of the Omicron virus. Not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that's why I think WHO has said let's keep a watch on it. It's a variant of interest. It's not a variant of concern", she added. COVID-19 Variant JN.1: WHO Classifies New Coronavirus Strain As 'Variant of Interest'; Here's Why.

'JN. 1 Variant Of Interest Not Variant of Concern', Says Doctor Swaminathan:

#WATCH | On JN.1 COVID variant, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says, "We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more… pic.twitter.com/HRcpgUjCWj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

