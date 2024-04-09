Rand Paul, a US politician and a Senator from Kentucky, recently spoke about the consequences of Dr Anthony Fauci's lies to the American public regarding COVID-19 protection measures and orders. During an interview, Laura Ingraham of Fox News asked Senator Rand Paul about the appropriate punishment for Anthony Fauci's actions. To this, Senator Rand Paul said, "Jail. You know I've sent two referrals to the Department of Justice. I think he lied to Congress, which is a felony. You know, several folks from the Trump Administration were accused of lying to Congress and carted off to jail, with FBI agents all over their property." Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the American politician said that newly obtained documents confirmed that Fauci lied about him not knowing about Wuhan's Institute of Virology trying to create a coronavirus like COVID-19. "Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers," he said. US Lab, Under Anthony Fauci, Experimented With Coronavirus Strain Brought From Wuhan Lab on Bats a Year Before COVID-19 Pandemic Began: Report.

Senator Rand Paul Suggests Jail Time for Anthony Fauci

🚨NEW- Senator Rand Paul Calls for Jail Time for Fauci Over COVID Lies | Via @OvertonLive In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) addressed the consequences of Anthony Fauci's lies to the American public regarding COVID-19 protection measures… pic.twitter.com/ZhfhrO6C9Y — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) April 9, 2024

Fauci Lied About COVID-19

Newly obtained documents confirm yet again Fauci lied about COVID. Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers.… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 9, 2024

