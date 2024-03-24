Tesla Chief and X owner Elon Musk has come out in support of Canadian doctor Kulvinder Kaur Gill who is being persecuted for fighting COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk said, "In support of your right to speak." X said it would help to defend doctor Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech. XNews said that Gill was harassed because she spoke out publicly on X in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments' COVID-19 lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates. Elon Musk-owned X will fund Gill's crowdfunding campaign so that she can pay her USD 300,000 judgment and legal bills. XNews also said that "free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms". Elon Musk Thought OpenAI Would Fail and He Chose To Part Ways: Sam Altman.

In Support of Your Right To Speak

