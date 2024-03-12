A case study published in the Lancet, a medical journal said that a 62-year-old man in Germany received 217 COVID-19 vaccines. As per the study, the German man received 217 coronavirus vaccines within a period of 29 months. The study also said that vaccines "did not lead to adverse events" and had no strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses.

Man Receives 217 Coronavirus Vaccines

