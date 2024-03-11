The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Constitution of India grants us the right to provide religious persecuted refugees with fundamental rights and to grant citizenship from a humanitarian perspective, the ministry said in a recent statement as quoted by the news agency ANI. The clarification comes after PM Narendra Modi government announced the implementation of CAA 2024 on Monday, March 11. What Are CAA Rules? e-Gazette Website 'Crashes' as Government 'Notifies' Rules To Implement Citizenship Amendment Act.

CAA Delayed Due to COVID-19, Says Home Ministry

