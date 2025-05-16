In a bizarre incident, a man sustained serious burn injuries after a toilet inside his home exploded while he was flushing it in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred in Sector 36 when Ashu Nagar pressed the flush button of a western-style toilet, which suddenly exploded with a loud blast and sparked a fire. Crucially, no mobile phone or electronic device was involved at the time of the explosion. Ashu's father, Sunil Pradhan, said his son suffered severe burns to his face and body. He was immediately rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), where doctors confirmed that Ashu had sustained 35% burn injuries. A probe has been launched into the incident. Greater Noida Shocker: Man Ties Dog to Autorickshaw and Drags It Through Streets, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

