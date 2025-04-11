A 38-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide in an OYO Room in Noida on Thursday night, April 10. The deceased, Umesh Kumar, a resident of Hathras, had checked into Wamson Hotel in Sector-27, reportedly with his girlfriend. According to her statement, she found him hanging from a ceiling fan after emerging from the washroom. The duo was reportedly accompanied by a dog and had a heated argument prior to the incident. No suicide note was recovered. Investigation revealed that Kumar was married but living separately amid divorce proceedings. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are questioning the woman as part of the ongoing investigation. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

Software Engineer Hangs Self to Death at OYO Room in Noida

महिला मित्र के साथ सेक्टर 27 होटल में रुके सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड किया, प्रारंभिक जांच से पता चला है कि मृतक शादीशुदा था और उसका अपनी पत्नी से वैवाहिक विवाद चल रहा था, और डाइवोर्स का केस भी फाइल किया हुआ था, पुलिस महिला मित्र से पूछताछ कर जांच कर रही है. #Noida pic.twitter.com/RyuqLsnW6U — Arvind Uttam (@arvinduttam_ND) April 11, 2025

