18 MBBS Students of VIMSAR in Odisha Fined Rs 54,000 for Ragging Juniors; Issued Warning Letters:

18 MBBS students of VIMSAR in Odisha fined Rs 54,000 for ragging juniors; issued warning letters: official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)