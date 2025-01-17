Getting stuck on a joyride is a nightmare for many! Surely the thought has crossed everyone’s mind at some point. This nightmare became a reality for passengers on a joyride in Hyderabad. The passengers were stuck upside down on an amusement ride at Hyderabad’s Numaish exhibition due to a battery issue. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery and restored the ride’s functionality. After a brief delay, the ride resumed, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. Watch the video below. US: 20 Riders Left Dangling for Over 2 Hours As Sol Spin Ride Malfunctions Midair at Knott’s Berry Farm Amusement Park in California, Videos Surface.

Passengers Stuck Upside Down on Joyride in Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Siasat Daily (@siasatdaily)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)