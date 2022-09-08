As Odisha continues to remain battered by heavy rains and floods, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9 to 11. The weather agency also said that there is a possibility of landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas. "IMD has issued orange alert for South Odisha & North Interior Odisha on September 10 & 11 respectively," U Das, Senior Scientist, IMD said.

Check Tweet:

Odisha | Odisha likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9 to 11. Possibility of landslides&waterlogging in low-lying areas. IMD has issued orange alert for South Odisha & North Interior Odisha on September 10 & 11 respectively:U Das, Senior Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/ovA0FHD3Jp — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)