The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in the state amid growing concerns over the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The night curfew will be imposed from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 pm. As per the new COVID-19 restrictions by the state government, only 200 gutest are now allowed to attend weddings. They need to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Here Is The Tweet:

UP Govt: Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5am . Not more than 200 people allowed in weddings pic.twitter.com/bHs8Ih7urW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2021

