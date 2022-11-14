Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. In his tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, PM Modi said: "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation." Nehru Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Significance, History and Celebrations To Mark India’s First PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on His Birth Anniversary:

On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)