Lata Mangeshkar is a name India will always remember and she was known for her beautiful voice. The “Melody Queen” was a classical singer and a theatre artist in sangeet natak who gave her first public performance and the very young age of eight. She has worked with all the famous composers and became the queen of Bollywood playback singing in the 1960s. To pay tribute to the legendary singer on her first death anniversary, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha. The six-foot high sand sculpture said, “Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai”. View the video of this sculpture here. Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: From Her Career to Her Personal Life, All You Need to Know About India's Much-Loved 'Melody Queen'.

View Images of the Sculpture

On the occasion of the first death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 6ft high sand sculpture with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai', at Puri beach in Odisha (05.02) pic.twitter.com/IeqtWTbvPh — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Get Video of the Sculpture Here

Tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, On Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tzUYIZO9Nu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

