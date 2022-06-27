According to sources, one more Shiv Sena MLA is likely to join Eknath Shinde's rebellion tomorrow. Sources on Monday said that one MLA is likely to fly to Guwahati via Mumbai tomorrow. With this, the strength of Shinde's camp will rise to 50. Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and said that no decision will be taken on their disqualification till July 12.

Check Tweet:

One more Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA is likely to join the Eknath Shinde camp tomorrow: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

