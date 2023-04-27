Another batch of 246 Indians rescued from crisis hit Sudan landed in Mumbai today. The government has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ an evacuation mission for its citizens stuck in Sudan following the fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Operation Kaveri Latest News Update: First Batch of 360 Indians Evacuees From Sudan Reach Delhi (See Pics).

Operation Kaveri Continues

EAM announces the arrival of another batch of 246 Indians in Mumbai from Sudan under Operation Kaveri. (Photo: EAM's Twitter handle)#SudanCrisis pic.twitter.com/uNGNTmFNbL — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

#OperationKaveri | Second flight carrying 246 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KyTQXB2xS1 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

