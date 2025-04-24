Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, India has intensified diplomatic pressure on Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security declared Pakistan’s Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in its Delhi High Commission as persona non grata, ordering their expulsion within a week. Additionally, India will shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, permitting return only for those who crossed before May 1 with valid endorsements. On Thursday, a man carrying a cake from Defence Bakery was seen entering the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, creating a stir. He did not respond to media queries, and the occasion remained unclear. The event occurred shortly after police removed barricades outside the mission, adding to the day’s dramatic diplomatic developments. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Live Video Purportedly Showing Terrorist Killing a Tourist Surfaces Online (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Man Seen Carrying Cake Inside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

