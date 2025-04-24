A chilling live video purportedly showing the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage. The video purportedly depicts a terrorist shooting tourists who are seated on the ground, unable to escape the onslaught. The attack, which occurred on April 22, has claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including intelligence officers from the IB, Navy personnel, and IAF soldiers. Security agencies have released sketches of the terrorists involved, based on eyewitness descriptions and local surveillance footage gathered from the site. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, leading to swift actions by the Indian government. On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to discuss the attack, resulting in significant diplomatic measures. Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Government X Account Blocked in India.

Purported Live Video Shows Terrorist Shooting Tourists in Pahalgam (Viewer Discretion Required)

J&K : पहलगाम में आतंकी हमले की Live वीडियो सामने आई। इसमें एक आतंकी जमीन पर बैठे पर्यटकों को गोली मार रहा है। अब तक 27 पर्यटक मारे गए हैं। इसमें IB ऑफिसर, नेवी ऑफिसर, IAF जवान भी शामिल हैं। pic.twitter.com/Bn6CHeC0DH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 24, 2025

Purported Footage of Pahalgam Attack Emerges (Viewer Discretion Required)

अब तक का सबसे भयावह वीडियो! पहलगाम में आतंकी हमले की Live वीडियो. देखिये कैसे एक आतंकी जमीन पर बैठे पर्यटकों को गोली मार रहा है। pic.twitter.com/BiRr0FvSgw — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 24, 2025

