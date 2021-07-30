Chandigarh, July 30: A home guard posted in Panchkula attempted suicide after being punished for stoopping the car of a woman IDAS officer, Panveer Saini. The woman officer has been posted in Chandigarh. However, the police have now registered an FIR against the woman officer for obstructing and assaulting a public servant.

Here Is The Video of The Incident:

The Panchkula Home Guard who attempted suicide after being punished for stopping the car of a woman IDAS officer, Panveer Saini, posted in Chandigarh had made this video of the incident. Police has now filed an FIR against her for obstructing and assaulting public servant. pic.twitter.com/jz1BrrM9Vm — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)