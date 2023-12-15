Suspended MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises in Delhi today, on December 15. The protest comes after 14 MPs, including 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha, were suspended for the remainder of the winter session. The suspension, effective for the remainder of the winter session, was imposed due to their disregard for the chair's directives and disruptive behaviour during house proceedings on December 14. Parliament Security Breach Case: Two More Detained, Delhi Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene Today.

Suspended MPs Stage Protest

#WATCH | Suspended MPs stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, in Delhi A total of 14 MPs - 13 from Lok Sabha and 1 from Rajya Sabha - were suspended yesterday for the remainder of the winter session pic.twitter.com/kVEPhgt9Aq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)