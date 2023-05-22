In a surprising incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, a petrol pump attendant was witnessed taking back petrol from a customer's scooter after they paid with a Rs 2,000 note. The incident occurred due to the unavailability of change for the high-value denomination. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges businesses and customers face in dealing with the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes and the scarcity of smaller denominations. Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal: Cash Sales at Petrol Pump Spike to 90% as Customers Rush To Use Rs 2k Currency Notes.

Petrol Pump Attendant Retrieves Fuel From Bike:

प्रकऱण को संज्ञान में लेकर प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली उरई को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)