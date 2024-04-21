A journalist has claimed that the occupation column on the tenant verification form within the UP Police app offers disturbing options like "bootlegger," "gambler," "pimp," "hired killer," "mercenary," and "smugglers." According to the journalist Piyush Rai's video, these choices are part of a dropdown menu, raising serious concerns about the credibility and appropriateness of the verification process. The inclusion of such options raises questions about how such options came to be included on an official police app. UP Police Constable Paper Leak: Nearly 1500 Aspirants Got Leaked Exam Paper at Gurugram Resort, Delhi Cop Among Suspects (See Pic).

UP Police App's Tenant Verification Form

The drop down menu in the occupation column of tenant verification form on UP cop app has bootlegger, gambler, pimp, hired killer, mercenary and smugglers among many options you can choose from. pic.twitter.com/4lLmaLawVM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)