In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a truck carrying cannabis was caught in the Mau district. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that the truck labelled "On Duty Army" was caught carrying cannabis worth INR 3 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. It is also learnt that each packet of the cannabis had a label of household items attached, thereby making it appear as if it were the belongings of an army officer. It is also reported that smuggler Janardan Pandey, who was smuggling the cannabis, was arrested. The cannabis was allegedly being transported from Assam to Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man’s Head Forcibly Shaved, Video Posted Online; FIR Against 11.

Cannabis Worth INR 3 Crore Caught in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

"ऑन ड्यूटी आर्मी" लिखे ट्रक से 3 करोड़ रुपए कीमत का गांजा पकड़ा गया है। हर पैकेट पर घरेलू सामान की पर्ची चिपकी थी, जिससे किसी को यही लगे कि आर्मी ऑफिसर का सामान जा रहा है। तस्कर जनार्दन पांडेय गिरफ्तार है। असम से ये गांजा लखनऊ आ रहा था। 📍जिला मऊ, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/jfO8T0CJkO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 24, 2025

