A new development has emerged in the alleged exam paper leak of the UP police constable recruitment exam 2024. A user on X, formerly Twitter, said that at least 1500 aspirants were made available the leaked paper of the UP police constable recruitment exam at a resort in Gurgaon, Haryana. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on February 16, a day before the UP police constable recruitment exam commenced. The user also said that the job aspirants were expected to pay a sum of Rs 7 lakh per candidate after they took the exam. As per the deal, the cheating mafias allegedly took custody of the original mark sheet of the aspirants and promised to return the same after the candidates paid the agreed amount. The user also said that a Delhi police constable and his aide masterminded the entire exercise of gathering students at the Gurgaon resort and making them read the leaked question paper. It is said that the constable received the leaked paper from two suspects identified as Ravi Attri and Abhishek Shukla from Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Orders Cancellation of UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023.

Exam Paper Leaked to 1500 Job Aspirants

Big breaking: At least 1500 aspirants were made available the leaked paper of the UP police constable recruitment exam at a resort in Gurgaon, Haryana. All this happened on Feb 16, a day before the UP police constable recruitment exam on Feb 17. pic.twitter.com/fcfoWhHhlM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 13, 2024

Delhi Police Constable Alleged Mastermind

A Delhi police constable along with an aide masterminded the entire exercise of gathering students at the Guragain resort and making them read the leaked question paper. The constable had received leaked paper from two suspects- Ravi Attri and Abhishek Shukla- from Prayagraj. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 13, 2024

