The Border Security Force (BSF) recently busted a gold smuggling racket and arrested two people. The BSF said that, acting on specific intelligence, the alert troops of the 102 Battalion apprehended two smugglers who tried to transport gold across the Indo-Bangladesh border. BSF further said that a total of 20 gold biscuits weighing 2,332.845 grams and valued at INR 3.02 crore, were seized from the accused. BSF Raising Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Border Security Force 61th Raising Day; Commends Their Unwavering Resolve and Professionalism.

Two Arrested for Trying To Transport Gold Across Indo-Bangladesh Border

Acting on specific intelligence, alert troops of the 102 Battalion BSF apprehended two smugglers attempting to transport gold across the Indo-Bangladesh border. A total of 20 gold biscuits, weighing 2,332.845 grams and valued at ₹3.02 crore, were seized: BSF pic.twitter.com/LGkPlMe8L3 — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

